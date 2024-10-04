The PN is organising Malta's first national media and information forum at parliament on October 11.

The party said in a statement the event will bring together key political stakeholders, media professionals, journalists, academics, students, civil society activists and the general public to engage in a crucial dialogue about the future of media in Malta and its impact on democracy.

The forum aims to address the growing challenges of misinformation, disinformation and fake news and discuss the protection of journalists, freedom of the press, and the balance between regulation and free speech, the Opposition added.

The forum is a joint initiative by MPs Karol Aquilina and Claudette Buttigieg, with the support of Speaker of the House Anġlu Farrugia.

Key topics:

The role of the media in safeguarding democracy: How the media holds political power accountable and supports an informed electorate

Journalistic freedom and protection: Ensuring the safety of journalists and the survival of independent journalism in Malta

Misinformation, disinformation and the threat of fake news: How to combat false information that distorts public opinion

Media regulation and ethics: How to strike the right balance between promoting press freedom and ensuring responsibility.

People can register for free here.

Seats are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.