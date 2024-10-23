The stock of licensed motor vehicles increased by 3,030 in the third quarter of last year over the previous quarter, official data issued on Wednesday showed.

The number of motor vehicles increased at a net average rate of 33 motor vehicles per day.

The majority of newly licensed motor vehicles, 3,579 or 63.7 per cent, were passenger cars, followed by motorcycles/E-bikes/PA-bikes with 1,114 or 19.8 per cent. Petrol-powered vehicles accounted for 58.4 per cent of the total, followed by diesel-powered (35.3 per cent), and electric and plug-in hybrid engines (3.6 per cent).

Compared to the second quarter of 2024, increases of 9.4 per cent, 9.1 per cent and 5.6 per cent were registered in electric, plug-in hybrid (diesel-electric), and mild hybrid (petrol-electric) motor vehicles respectively.

The NSO said newly licensed ‘new’ motor vehicles amounted to 3,165 or 56.3 per cent of the total, whereas newly licensed ‘used’ motor vehicles totalled 2,456 or 43.7 per cent.

During the third quarter of 2024, 6,396 motor vehicles were taken off the road, of which 40.7 per cent were garaged, 31.0 per cent were resold, and 26.6 per cent were scrapped. Motor vehicles that had their restriction ending during the quarter under review totalled 4,049. The majority were recorded as being garaged (50.2 per cent) or resold (48.7 per cent).