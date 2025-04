A motorcyclist was injured when his bike was involved in a collision with a car in Attard on Sunday.

The accident happened at 8.30am in Triq Zafran.

The 31-year-old from Birkirkara was given first aid by an ambulance crew before being taken to hospital. His condition is unknown.

The car, a Toyota Passo, was being driven by a 19-year-old woman from Birkirkara, who was unhurt.

The police are investigating.