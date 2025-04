A 72-year-old motorcyclist was left with serious injuries Friday after being involved in a collision with a car in St Paul’s Bay.

The accident took place on Burmarrad Street at around 1.30pm, when a Mazda Demio driven by a 31-year-old Czech woman from Mosta and the Piaggio motorcycle driven by the man, a Birkirkara resident, collided.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where his injuries were certified as serious.

Police investigations are ongoing.