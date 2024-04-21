Two motorcyclists were grievously injured and another was slightly injured in separate accidents on Sunday.

The first accident was a crash between two motorcycles in Vjal l-Avjazzjoni, Luqa at 9.30am. The police said it involved a Suzuki driven by a 36-year-old man from Naxxar and a Honda driven by a 35-year-old man from Naxxar.

Both men were hospitalised, with the 36-year-old found to have been grievously injured.

The police are investigating.

In the second accident, at about 11am, an 18-year-old motorcyclist from Rabat was grievously injured when he lost control of his motorcycle on the track at Ta' Qali. Duty magistrate Philip Galea Farrugia is holding an inquiry. 

