The MSE Equity Price Index moved higher for the first time in eight sessions as it rose by 0.31% to 3,896.888 points. The gains in BOV, AX Real Estate and Mapfre Middlesea outweighed the declines in GO, FIMBank, and Farsons.

Meanwhile, four other equities closed unchanged as today’s trading in local equities amounted to €0.21 million. Trading on the Malta Stock Exchange will resume on Tuesday 22 April.

Bank of Valletta plc moved 1.0% higher to the €2.08 level over twelve deals totalling 75,714 shares accounting for the majority of today’s trading value.

Also in the financial sector, Mapfre Middlesea plc rebounded by 4.2% to the €1.49 level on a single deal of 1,000 shares.

AX Real Estate plc surged by 7.3% to the €0.44 level albeit on trivial volumes.

On the other hand, FIMBank plc shed 0.7% to the USD0.149 level across six trades totalling 65,938 shares. However, the volume weighted average price for the day stood at USD0.12 (-20%).

GO plc fell by 0.7% to the €2.68 level across two deals amounting to 3,800 shares. Following the close of trading yesterday, GO published the 2024 financial results which showed revenue increasing by 3.8% to the €245 million level and EBITDA climbing 2.4% higher to €90.6 million. Net profit to shareholders was practically unchanged at €14.5 million. The Directors of GO are recommending the payment of a final net dividend of €0.08 per share (2023: €0.05). Coupled with the interim net dividend of €0.05 (2023: €0.07) per share paid in September 2024, the total net dividend for the financial year 2024 amounts to €0.13 per share, which is 8.3% higher than the previous year. The final net dividend is payable on 24 June 2025 to all shareholders as at the close of trading on 16 May 2025 subject to shareholders’ approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 19 June 2025.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc decreased by 1.6% to the €6.10 level on two trades totalling 1,576 shares.

Meanwhile, APS Bank plc traded flat at the €0.58 level as 24,148 shares changed hands.

Also in the banking sector, HSBC Bank Malta plc held the €1.47 level on trivial amounts.

A single trade of 9,000 shares left the share price of RS2 plc unchanged at the €0.38 level.

Malta International Airport plc closed unchanged at the €6.05 level over three deals totalling 633 shares. Earlier this week, MIA announced that passenger movements in March 2025 amounted to a record of 725,134. In the first three months of the year, MIA welcomed a total of 1,793,261 passengers, exceeding last year’s record for Q1 2024 by 14.0%.

Today, Malita Investments plc announced that its Board of Directors is scheduled to meet on Monday 28 April 2025 to consider the approval of the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2024. The Board of Directors will also consider the declaration of a final dividend.

The RF MGS Index snapped a five-day positive streak as it moved 0.09% lower to 915.144 points. Today, the ECB cut rates by 25 basis points thus reducing the deposit rate facility to 2.25%, the lowest level since December 2022. The decision reflects higher confidence that inflation is easing, amidst a slowdown in core and services inflation. Moreover, the decision was also influenced by weakening prospects for economic growth, as the volatile market response to trade tensions are likely to have a tightening impact on financing conditions. Following the meeting, ECB President Chrisitine Lagarde reaffirmed that the ECB is not committed to a particular rate path and will follow a data driven approach for all of the upcoming monetary policy decisions.

