No one was injured when a flaming torch turned into a fireball on the Salib ta’ l-Għolja hill in Siġġiewi on Thursday evening.

As hundreds of people flocked to the traditional walk up the hill in prayer on Maundy Thursday, a woman who was attempting to light a flaming torch near the bottom of the hill saw her fjakkola blow up into a fireball.

People ran away for cover as a nearby grassy patch caught fire but the fire was quickly extinguished before it could spread.

Thousands of pilgrims gather every year to walk together while praying and singing hymns in a torch-lit procession up the hill to the Laferla Cross on top of a 219 metre high hill outside Siġġiewi.

The way leading up to the cross is illuminated with torches and candlelight in a tradition which started in 1994. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.