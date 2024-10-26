Movements in equity and bond indices

The MSE Equity Total Return Index recorded a 1.3% gain, as it reached 8,493.167 points. Turnover fell slightly by €0.1m when compared to the previous week, recording a total of €1.4m across 257 deals. A total of 22 equities were active, as 10 posted gains while six declined.

The MSE MGS Total Return Index posted a positive 0.2% movement, closing at 946.508 points. Out of 21 active issues, 10 gained while eight headed south. The 1% MGS 2035 was the best performer with a 2.1% gain, ending the week at €80.11. On the other hand, the 2.4% MGS 2041 ended the week 5% lower, at €85.54.

The MSE Corporate Bonds Total Return Index increased by 0.7%, closing at 1,185.416 points. A total of 62 issues were active, as 31 advanced while another 17 traded lower. The top performer was the 5.25% Qawra Palace plc Secured

€ 2033, as it registered a 2.8% gain, ending the week at €105. Conversely, the 4.65% Smartcare Finance plc Secured € 2031 lost 2%, as it closed at €97.

Top 10 market movements

International Hotel Investments plc surged by 8.9%, closing at a weekly high of €0.49. This was a result of 10 transactions involving 48,125 shares worth €21,760.

Malta International Airport plc edged upwards by 0.8% to close the week at €6 and erasing the previous week’s decline. Total turnover generated was €158,530 as a result of 24 deals involving 26,604 shares.

HSBC Bank Malta plc partially recovered from the previous week’s decline, advancing by 4.4% to close at €1.42. The bank saw a total of 18 deals of 30,745 shares, generating a total turnover of €42,676.

Bank of Valletta plc (BOV) experienced a modest gain of 0.6%, ending the week at €1.75. The share price traded between a weekly high of €1.80 and a low of €1.72. BOV was the most liquid equity, as 354,277 shares exchanged hands across 77 deals. Total weekly turnover reached €621,928.

APS Bank plc shares declined by 1.8% to finish the week at €0.56. A total of 14 trades with 43,496 shares exchanged hands.

Mapfre Middlesea plc joined the list of losers with a decline of 1.5%, to end the week at €1.30. The equity traded between a weekly high of €1.33 and a weekly low of €1.22. A total of 10 transactions generated a turnover of €94,090.

The share price of PG plc recorded a positive 1.6% movement, closing at €1.92. Seven deals with a volume of 23,500 shares recorded a total turnover of €44,916.

Simonds Farsons Cisk plc experienced a marginal gain of 0.8%. Despite trading at a weekly high of €6.80, the equity ended the week at €6.75. Four trades of 1,092 shares were executed, generating a turnover of €7,406.

BMIT Technologies plc saw an increase of 2.3% in its share price, with a closing price of €0.36. Nine deals worth €12,662 were executed.

Malta Properties Company plc posted a solid 4.6% increase, ending the week at €0.362. A total turnover of €9,329 was recorded as a result of six transaction involving 26,750 shares.

Company announcements

Bank of Valletta plc announced that the €100m 5% unsecured subordinated bonds due 2029-2034 have been oversubscribed. The bank will be carrying out a scaling down process and a subsequent company announcement with details of the allocation policy will follow in due course.

GO plc announced that the company has entered into a share-purchase agreement in relation to the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Klikk Finance plc. The acquisition of Klikk will also include the acquisition of its wholly owned subsidiary Klikk Ltd.

International Hotel Investments plc announced that the iconic 5-star ultra luxury hotel The Surrey, A Corinthia Hotel, situated at New York’s Upper East Side, has opened for business as of October 25, 2024. The hotel is owned by Reuben Brothers, global leaders in real estate development and private equity, while Corinthia Hotels Ltd, will manage the hotel property, which is a first in North America for the company.

Santumas Shareholding plc announced that the 60th AGM was held on October 23, 2024, where all resolutions were approved.

TUM Finance plc announced that it has applied to the MFSA requesting authorisation for the issue of up to €12m, secured callable bonds maturing between 2031-2034 and with a coupon of 5.2%.

