Science and technology are known to strive for objectivity – however, it is conducted by humans who undoubtedly have biases, perspectives and limitations. This includes artificial intelligence.

Whether intentional or not, one must recognise the influence of funding sources, personal beliefs and cultural contexts on scientific research and interpretation. In reality, science and technology are not isolated from societal influences. This was evident when algorithmic bias occurred due to programming errors introduced by developers who unfairly weighted factors in the algorithm based on conscious or unconscious bias.

In 2015, a large tech company had a disproportionately high number of male employees. It was later discovered that their hiring algorithms were biased towards men. Résumés of current employees suggested male candidates as better picks, creating hiring bias.

Artificial intelligence is biased as it is human-made. However, ethical artificial intelligence can elevate unheard voices, but only if we address our biases.