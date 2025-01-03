The parish of St Peter and St Paul of Nadur has just released a 2025 calendar, which was delivered to every household in the parish. Apart from the message by Nadur archpriest Krystof Buttigieg, the calendar features works of art found at the basilica for every month of the year, including some of the saints’ relics found at the church.

In his message Fr Buttigieg said today there was a tendency to look at things randomly and in a hurry, without going into detail and reflecting on the beauty of things.

The aim of the calendar was to bring to the attention of each individual who lived in Nadur the beauty of little things that escape our attention.

Fr Buttigieg augured that the new year, the Jubilee Year of Fraternity and Hope, would be a call to all Christians worldwide to embrace unity and solidarity. “Let us stop and reflect, think and observe the inner thoughts of every person so that we will be able to uncover great things in the heart of each and every one of us,” Fr Buttigieg said. “In this way we discover the way of God, who is always there to help us and take care of us.”

The calendar also contains useful information about the priests within the parish and details about celebrations happening in churches and chapels in Nadur.