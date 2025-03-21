A new recreation area featuring a bocce pitch and mini golf was inaugurated at the St Vincent De Paul long-term care facility on Friday.

In a statement, the Active Ageing Ministry said the facilities were “designed to offer inclusive activities that encourage social interaction, physical exercise and mental well-being of the elderly.”

The bocce pitch includes a 16.5-metre by five-metre sand play area, while the mini golf area is five-metres by six-metres, the ministry said.

It said the facilities had been designed to be "accessible and comfortable for residents, especially for men who often enjoy participating in activities of this type”, adding benches and a gazebo had also been installed.

The inauguration saw elderly residents and children from St. Catherine’s School in Pembroke come together to enjoy the new space, which the ministry described as a “wonderful moment of interaction between generations”.

The ministry billed the space as one where people of different generations could come together while keeping Maltese traditions alive.

Speaking at the inauguration, Active Ageing Junior Minister Malcolm Paul Agius Galea stressed that “physical and social activity is crucial for the wellbeing of seniors, and with this recreation area, we are offering more spaces where they can enjoy an active life and a vibrant community.”