A large stone cross is being placed at the top of the restored bell tower of the Anglican Holy Trinty Church in Sliema after it was blessed on Thursday along with a time capsule that was buried at its base.

The cross weighing around 75 kilos, was sculpted from one block of stone by stonemason Robert Lia.

The blessing ceremony was led by Fr Clement Upton and included the reading of a poem that will be preserved in the time capsule. It was written by Ryan Pillow, who has spearheaded the restoration project.

“Above the bell that tolls through time,

In Sliema's heart where echoes chime,

A church stands tall with history's grace,

A holy, sacred, tranquil place.

Built with love in days of old,

Its walls a story to be told,

The Holy Trinity, our guide,

With faith and hope forever tied.

Through years of change and winds that blew,

Restored anew in twenty-twenty-four,

A testament to strength and care,

A beacon in the island air.

Within this capsule, words now rest,

A prayer for those who come as guests,

May peace and love forever reign,

And grace this church in sun and rain.

Dear Lord above, we humbly pray,

Bless this place in every way,

Guard it with Your watchful eyes,

Beneath the Maltese azure skies.

The time capsule will also contain a set of Maltese euro coins and a medal of St Jude. Coins were traditionally placed in the masonry of the foundation stone of buildings to mark the date when the first stone was laid.

The cross being hoisted after the blessing.

The cross was not initially part of the planned restoration, but when carrying out his research Pillow came across an old sepia photo showing a cross atop the bell tower which no longer existed.

Inspection of the bell tower by the restorer indicated that the original cross was most likely damaged by lightning.

The new cross was produced after further study of old photographs and engravings to ensure it was sculpted as closely as possible to the original.

The core team behind the restoration with Fr Clement Upton. (From left to right: Ryan Pillow - restorer, Wallace Farrugia - architect, Fr Clement Upton and Ryan Lia - project manager). Photo: Daniela Peresso_

The much-needed restoration of the 19th-century belltower, one of the oldest buildings in Sliema, was launched two years ago and included a professional assessment of the structure, discussions on the best way to handle the work, and fundraising events.

Generous donations from APS Bank and a benefactor who wished to remain anonymous kickstarted works, with more funds being raised from Sliema residents.

“Small actions, combined, add up to something great and create lasting change” said Ursula Smith, former church warden who ran the bell tower appeal. She thanked all donors for their donations and for attending regular events such as the Christmas, spring and vintage fayres.

The scaffolding surrounding the bell tower is due to come down towards the end of summer although some finishing works will remain to be done.

Donations can be sent to Belfry Appeal, Holy Trinity Church, 75 Rudolph Street, Sliema or arranged over the phone by calling 99263572.

An old engraving of the Holy Trinity Church shows the cross atop the bell tower.