A new 30MVA transformer being installed at Buġibba Distribution Centre will strengthen electricity distribution capacity by 50%, Enemalta said on Thursday.

The extension of the distribution centre, due to be completed by the end of the month, will strengthen electricity services to about 25,000 consumers in Qawra, St Paul’s Bay, and Buġibba.

“The installation of an additional transformer translates into both increased capacity as well as providing Enemalta with further resilience as demand for electricity increases,” Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said, thanking workers for their efforts during a visit.

Chairperson Ryan Fava said Enemalta is also working on new distribution centres in Naxxar and Siġġiewi and upgrading the distribution centre in Msida. The distribution centre in St. Andrew’s, Pembroke, is being extended.

Over the past six months Enemalta also laid more than 70km of new underground cables in various localities to reduce network disruptions while facilitating quicker restoration of service when such difficulties arise.