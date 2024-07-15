Victoria’s newly elected mayor Brian Azzopardi said Victoria was one of the most difficult localities to manage. On the other hand, it also offered a lot of opportunities. With St George’s feast at the doorstep and Santa Marija’s soon to follow, there is much to be done and organised.

“Victoria is not like any other locality. It’s the throbbing heart of Gozo. Everything and everyone passes through it,” he said.

He spoke about the various endeavours he and the council would like to pursue. First on the agenda, he said, were the cleanliness of the locality and the problems the number of vehicles passing through the centre of Victoria created. He also mentioned the playing field and other open spaces, including St Augustine Square. Also at the forefront of his agenda, one finds the voluntary organisations and how the council can be of help.

Azzopardi said last week he had a meeting with the director of Eco Gozo, Joseph Cutajar. It was decided that, during summer, measures would be taken to drastically increase the washing of Victoria’s squares, main streets and pavements.

It was also agreed to target areas where dirt was being accumulated and how this would be tackled.