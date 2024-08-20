Civil society NGO il-Kollettiv is supporting calls for an independent inquiry into the death of murder victim Nicolette Ghirxi at the hands of her ex-partner.

Members of the Ghirxi family and the victim's lawyer, Joseph Borda, have called on the authorities to open an inquiry similar to the one that took place after the murder of Bernice Cassar.

The office of the prime minister has said that the Independent Police Complaints Board will be reviewing the police force’s conduct in handling Ghirxi’s case.

In a statement on Tuesday, il-Kollettiv said that there were systemic issues to be addressed.

The group highlighted how in a 2020 report, the Council of Europe’s Group of Experts on Action against Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (GREVIO) had identified a number of areas that required “urgent improvement”.

These shortcomings included police officers having “minimal” training related to domestic violence and “no training whatsoever” in preventing domestic violence against women.

The GREVIO report also found that the police force isn’t trained in the dynamic of domestic violence and fall short in ensuring the victim’s protection.

The group added that the report mentions cases of police offers allegedly refusing to receive certain reports, interviewing victims in an insensitive manner and the ineffective collection or loss of evidence in cases of domestic violence and rape.

The judiciary, it added, has also been singled out for delivering sentences that are not appropriate for such serious crimes.

“Il-Kollettiv emphasises the need for a profound reform in the operations of the police force when it comes to gender-based violence, and fully supports the efforts of numerous non-government entities in the protection of victims,” they said.

“A serious change in attitude is required on the part of a number of authorities and government entities, in a way that the victims of violence do not face omertà, prejudice and blame for things they haven’t done, while the national broadcaster should seek to promote an agenda against violence and discrimination of every type, also through the use of educational campaigns.”

Ghirxi, who was 48 years old, was found stabbed to death in her apartment last week. Her former partner, Edward Johnston, who had been harassing her for months, was later shot dead by police after a three-hour standoff in St Julian’s.

Borda previously told Times of Malta that magisterial inquiry, which is focused on preserving evidence and determining criminal responsibility “is insufficient to serve Nicolette with justice because the perpetrator is dead”.

“Nicolette’s family have a right to know what led to her murder, and if her death could have been avoided,” Borda said, adding that this should not be a matter of controversy.

"This is the only way we can identify the state’s failings and how it failed Nicolette,” he said.