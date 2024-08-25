A coalition of conservation NGOs have called on the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH) to provide “clear information” about steps being taken to safeguard archeological finds at the Santa Verna site in Gozo while works are ongoing in the area.

Għal Għawdex said the megalithic site in Xagħra had “significant historical and archaeological importance,” home to prehistoric temples it said were “essential” to the country’s heritage.

The coalition said that while an SCH investigation in 2012 had concluded there were no findings of enough importance to exclude it from a building zone created in the area some six years earlier, recent findings suggested otherwise.

Last year, residents reported finding bones and shards of pottery in exposed soil as excavation work got underway at a construction site close to Santa Verna.

The Santa Verna site. Photo: Għal Għawdex.

“Upon further investigation by SCH, these bones were confirmed to be prehistoric remains, likely within a secondary burial context,” Għal Għawdex said in a statement on Sunday.

“This discovery underscores the importance of continuous and effective monitoring in this archaeologically sensitive area.”

The group of NGOs said that in light of ongoing works in the area, particularly new road Triq George McAdam, it was “seeking greater transparency” from the superintendence.

“Specifically, we request that SCH provide clear information on the interventions currently being undertaken, any discoveries that have been made, and the future plans for developments in this area.”

The NGOs called for “transparency and accountability in how archaeological investigations and monitoring are conducted,” stressing it was the public’s right to be informed about such developments.

In 2022, the Planning Authority (PA) halted building works in Xagħra after “potential cultural features” were discovered at a development site just 50 metres away from Santa Verna.

In that case, investigations into the discovery of a cave at the site were initially hampered when it transpired the cave was on private property. Two years earlier, the SCH had raised concerns about the development, pointing out the area was “archaeologically sensitive”.

This is not the first time development works in sensitive areas have hit the headlines, in some cases internationally; in November, London-based newspaper The Times reported local reactions to the PA’s decision to allow a 22-apartment block of flats to be built less than 200 metres away from the Ġgantija temples as one of “horror”.

The news outlet noted that at 5,600 years old, the temples are the world's oldest remains of a free-standing building and the world's second oldest religious building.

Six architects were subsequently investigated by the Chamber of Architects (KTP) for their work on projects in the area surrounding the Ġgantija temples.

⁠Sunday’s statement was issued on behalf of NGOs Wirt Għawdex, Din l-Art Ħelwa Għawdex and Għawdix.