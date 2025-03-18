The Nationalist Party will be walking out of Parliament during Tuesday’s debate, repeating a similar stunt done on Monday, Bernard Grech said.

On Monday, the Opposition walked out of parliament after the government moved a motion to censure Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina for his behaviour during an exchange with the Speaker last week.

The motion, tabled by the Labour government, accused Aquilina of using offensive language against Speaker Anġlu Farrugia and displaying extreme behaviour that breached parliamentary rules.

Grech had denounced the move as a politically motivated attack, claiming it was part of a broader effort by the government to silence dissent and undermine democracy.

Last week, the Nationalist Party issued a statement strongly criticising Farrugia and calling for the House to be led by a Speaker who was impartial and fair.

In an interview on NET TV, Grech said the government wants to use Parliament for its propaganda. He said the Opposition would be walking out of Parliament again during the debate as a sign of protest against the motion.

On Monday, Prime Minister Robert Abela hit out at the Opposition for "atrocious" attacks on members of the judiciary and the Speaker, saying such behaviour was dangerous in a democracy.

Abela said there was so much infighting in the PN that the Opposition could not take a position on how to vote in this debate. The only compromise that could be reached was to walk out of the chamber.