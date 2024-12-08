More than 1,500 police officers, soldiers, community officers and Civil Protection officials were deployed to ensure safety and public order during this week’s OSCE ministerial council meeting.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Home Affairs Ministry provided a breakdown of security arrangements for the two-day event.

Held on Thursday and Friday, the OSCE event saw ministers and top officials from the organisation’s 57 member states gather in Ta’ Qali for high-level talks.

Security for the event involved work of 1,676 public officials, the ministry said on Sunday.

Most of those – 1,058 – were police officers. There were also 474 Armed Forces of Malta officers, 72 LESA officials, 65 Civil Protection Department officials and seven members of the Detention Services involved.

Security operations were under way at Malta International Airport, roads, surrounding seas as well as at the event venue itself. Others helped coordinate efforts from within control rooms.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri thanked public officers for their work and said he was proud of them. He pledged to continue investing in disciplined forces in the coming years.