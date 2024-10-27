Urgent action is needed to protect Malta’s cultural treasures and to ensure local councils have a meaningful role in their preservation.

Across Malta, our historical and cultural landmarks are being left to decay. In Floriana, the Granaries are in disrepair, while the fortifications – vital symbols of our national heritage – are slowly crumbling.

These fortifications, once standing strong against external threats, now face an internal danger: neglect, not from an enemy but from the very government tasked with their preservation. Despite their historical significance, little is being done to restore them, and local councils are being sidelined in the decision-making process.

The situation regarding the Granaries is further exacerbated by the lack of accountability surrounding local heritage management.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed without the knowledge or approval of local councillors, showcasing a troubling disregard for democratic processes and the voices of those dedicated to protecting Floriana’s heritage.

As deputy mayor, I, along with my colleagues, am determined to overturn this decision and restore oversight and respect to the council’s role in safeguarding our history.

Additionally, the mysterious removal of the surveillance camera behind Portes des Bombes remains unresolved. This neglect reflects a broader pattern of disregard for our historical sites, raising questions about the lack of transparency from the authorities regarding our cultural heritage.

The Jubilee Grove project in Floriana is another example of the government’s lack of commitment to heritage preservation. Though it was proposed as an initiative to revitalise green spaces in the area, there has been no meaningful discussion about the project.

Instead, it has become a mere ‘photo opportunity’, providing little more than superficial information without any substantial progress or engagement with the local council. In 2017, I presented a motion regarding this area but I was virtually ignored.

The neglect extends beyond Floriana. The Grand Harbour area, particularly Marsa, which could have been a shining example of industrial and maritime history, is now a symbol of decay. The government has ignored this historically important region, leaving it to decline.

The area around Marsa, once bustling with activity, could play a vital role in showcasing Malta’s heritage but, instead, it remains neglected.

And what did Marsa gain from being Malta’s capital of culture in 2022? Does anyone know? What did the people of Marsa get from it – perhaps a few funds – but nothing that even begins to address what the Marsa community actually needs. What impact did it leave?

The situation is equally troubling in Valletta. The long-delayed restoration of St Paul’s Shipwreck church is another example of the government’s failure to prioritise Malta’s historical treasures. These landmarks, which should be national points of pride, are instead allowed to fall into ruin.

The Nationalist Party has been proactive in its efforts to address these issues. I have presented motions in the Floriana local council to safeguard the Granaries and the fortifications and to bring forward meaningful discussions on the St Anne’s and Jubilee Grove projects.

Yet, despite these efforts, the government continues to disregard the importance of preservation, prioritising short-term development over the long-term protection of our cultural legacy.

We must hold the government accountable for this neglect.

The Maltese people deserve better. Our heritage is not a disposable commodity but a living record of who we are and where we come from. Public funds must be used effectively to restore and protect our history, ensuring that our landmarks – like the fortifications of Floriana – remain standing, not just as monuments to the past but as lasting symbols of national pride and resilience.

The Nationalist Party is committed to leading the charge in the fight to preserve Malta’s heritage. Together, we can ensure that these treasures are not lost to the sands of time but remain a vibrant part of our communities for generations to come.

James Aaron Ellul is the deputy mayor of Floriana.