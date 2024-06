Maintenance works will be carried out in part of the westbound carriageway of Dun Karm Road - the Birkirkara Bypass - on Thursday between 9.30pm and 5am (Friday.

Infrastructure Malta said the slip road connecting the Msida Skatepark roundabout with the bypass will be closed for the works.

Access from Regional Road towards Birkirkara will not be affected.

Motorists were urged to plan their route.