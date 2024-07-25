To mark the 120th anniversary of the founding of Ta’ Savina church, known as the Church of Perpetual Adoration, its new rector, Mgr Joe Vella Gauci, in collaboration with the Gozo Bishop, has identified two important pastoral and cultural projects – to generate more interest, love and affection towards the Holy Eucharist among the Christian community, and the urgent need for upkeep and restoration of the church.

The first initiative is the restoration of the main altarpiece of the Nativity. The painting, executed by an unknown artist, features a detailed and invaluable portrayal of the fortifications of the Citadel and the medieval Matrice (cathedral). The painting has been moved to St John's Co-Cathedral in Valletta where it will be restored under the supervision of curator Adriana Alescio and restorer Gemma San Gregorio. The restoration process is the responsibility of St John's Co-Cathedral Foundation on whose initiative the work is being carried out.

Other works will be carried out following a scanning and mapping statement of the church by the Gozo and culture ministries. The statement is currently being processed by the Cultural Heritage Superintendence and the Commission for Catholic Cultural Heritage.

Dedicated to the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the church has been standing at Pjazza Savina since medieval times. It was first documented in 1445 and by 1479 had become a parish church for a section of the capital. It served its parishioners until the catastrophic siege of Gozo of 1551. The church, rebuilt in 1900, was consecrated on February 17, 1904.

The statue of the Nativity (Il-Bambina), by Wistin Camilleri, has been venerated at the church since 1934.

The public is being invited to assist the on-site restoration process of the painting at St John’s.