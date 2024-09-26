Two people - including a pedestrian - were grievously injured in two separate traffic accidents on Thursday.

The police said the first accident was reported at 9am on Triq John Muscat in Rabat.

An 80-year-old from Rabat was hit by a Daihatsu Sirion driven by a 48-year-old woman from Rabat.

The second accident was reported at noon on Triq Ta’ Ħal Farruġ in Qormi. The driver of a Toyota Passo - a 35-year-old man from Mtarfa lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a pole.

Police investigations are ongoing.