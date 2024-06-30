St Publius Pharmacy, 48, Triq il-Miratur, Floriana (2122 5444)

Thomas’s Pharmacy, 796, St Joseph High Street, Ħamrun (2123 8018)

Evans Pharmacy, 96/98, St Sebastian Street, Qormi (2148 7020)

Ħerba Pharmacy, 166, Salvu Psaila Street, Birkirkara (2144 3406)

Lourdes Pharmacy, Naxxar Road, San Ġwann (2138 7479)

Penny Lane Pharmacy, 37, 39, Triq is-Sejjieħ, Swieqi (2137 5373)

Wales Pharmacy, 183, Manwel Dimech Street, Sliema (2133 5492)

St Joseph Pharmacy, 164, Annibale Preca Street, Lija (2141 4051)

St Catherine Pharmacy, Vine Street c/w St Catherine Street, Attard (2141 3442)

Frontline Pharmacy, 121, Burmarrad Road, Burmarrad (2158 2797)

Brown’s Pharmacy, 45, Paola Hill, Paola (2169 4818)

MC Pharmacy, 303, Żabbar Road, Fgura (2180 1962)

Medicor Pharmacy, 57, Carmelo Ritchie Street, Xgħajra (2703 2296)

Pompei Pharmacy, 28, Fishermen’s Wharf, Marsaxlokk (2165 1278)

Medicaid Pharmacy, 62, Tower Avenue, Gudja (2167 6294)

Charing Pharmacy, Mimosa Street, Pietà (2123 2954)

The Bypass Pharmacy, Mgr Mikiel Azzopardi Street, Siġġiewi (2146 1681)

Fontana Pharmacy, Spring Street, Fontana (2156 6979)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140)

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be at the Birkirkara and Xewkija health centres today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.