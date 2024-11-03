Collis Williams Pharmacy, 15, Republic Street, Valletta (2123 4567)

Fra Diego Dispensary, 94, Villambrosa Street, Ħamrun (2122 4898)

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, 60, Tumas Fenech Street c/w Mdina Road, Qormi (2148 7739)

The Local Dispensary, Can. Karm Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549)

Brown’s Medical Plaza Pharmacy, Cass-i-Mall Buildings, Rihan Avenue, San Ġwann (2137 2195)

Melita Pharmacy, 127, St George’s Street, St Julian’s (2137 8657)

Norman’s Pharmacy, 133, High Street, Sliema (2133 2243)

Iklin Pharmacy, Geronimo Abos Street, Iklin (2141 5499)

Santa Margherita Pharmacy, Vjal il-Qalbiena Mostin, Santa Margherita Estate, Mosta (2141 6426)

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islets Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649)

Sonren by Milia’s Pharmacy, Żejtun Street, Tarxien (2167 2757)

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126)

St Anne Pharmacy, Triq il-Qaliet, Marsascala (2163 7615)

Blossoms Pharmacy, Triq il-Gurgier, Birżebbuġa (2165 2226)

Remedies Pharmacy, 2, Triq l-Imterrqa c/w Santa Marija Convoy Street, Street, Mqabba (2164 1133)

Brown’s Pharmacy, Shop 10, Yacht Marina Apartments, Marina Street, Pietà (2124 4366)

Imtarfa Pharmacy, 207, St David Road, Mtarfa (2145 1261)

Tony’s Pharmacy, Egret Court, Valley Street, Marsalforn (2156 3617)

Xagħra Pharmacy, 55, Church Street, Xagħra (2755 1140).

Pharmacy at Arrivals Lounge, MIA (2369 6349): Open 8am-10pm.

Other pharmacies: For the roster of pharmacies open on weekends and public holidays in 2024 view www.pharmacy.mt/roster/ or www.medicinesauthority.gov.mt/pharmacyroster

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola & Floriana health centres are open 24/7. Gżira health centre is open 8am-5pm. A nursing service is available on Sundays 8am-8pm. Patients must present ID.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be near Marsascala parish church and in Xewkija health centre today 8.30am-1pm. The blood donation centre at G’mangia is open daily 8am-6pm. Donors must present their ID card. For enquiries call 8007 4313 or 7930 7307.