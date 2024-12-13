Updated 11.30am

Labour MEP Daniel Attard has been appointed to the Steering Group of the European Parliament's Tourism Task Force.

"This appointment carries with it a significant responsibility to advance a tourism industry that addresses today’s pressing challenges while unlocking greater opportunities for our communities.

"It’s not about titles; it’s about having a decisive voice at the table to drive meaningful change and deliver tangible results for Malta," Attard said following the appointment.

In a statement, Attard said he has consistently championed the notion that shared challenges in tourism demand collective solutions, underpinned by robust EU action. He hopes to tackle critical issues such as sustainability, labour shortages, and enhanced support for local communities.

"This is more than policy - it is a forward-looking vision for a tourism sector that strengthens Europe’s competitiveness while safeguarding our cultural heritage for generations to come," he added.

Alex Agius Saliba to co-chair intergroup on mental health

Meanwhile, the PL said in a statement its MEP Alex Agius Saliba secured widespread support to co-chair the European Parliament Intergroup on Mental Health.

"This historic initiative will prioritise mental health policies and enhance the voices of people living with mental health challenges," the party said.

This was the first time that the European Parliament established an intergroup on mental health.

The intergroup aims to serve as a platform for cross-party dialogue and collaboration, fostering the development of EU-wide policies that ensure the promotion, prevention, and recovery of mental health.

“This initiative represents a crucial step forward in addressing the urgent and growing mental health needs of our citizens. It reflects our collective commitment to prioritising mental health alongside physical health and ensuring that all voices, especially those of the most vulnerable, are heard,” Agius Saliba said.

The intergroup will also focus on combating stigma, promoting mental health literacy, and addressing structural gaps in healthcare systems.

It aims to advocate for long-term measures, such as updating the Occupational Safety and Health Directive to ensure mental health-friendly work environments and allocating sufficient EU budget resources for high-quality mental health care.

“I invite MEPs from across the political spectrum to join this important cause,” urged Agius Saliba. “Mental health challenges touch every corner of our societies, and our united efforts will make a valuable difference.”