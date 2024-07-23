A commemoration marking the July 1551 Siege of Gozo is being held at the Ċittadella Visitors’ Centre in Victoria on July 26 at 8pm.

That month, a Turkish armada of about 145 galleys carrying about 10,000 troops invaded Gozo following an unsuccessful attempt to conquer Malta. About 5,000 Gozitans, the island’s entire population, were taken as slaves to Turkey. Most never returned.

The July 26 event, organised by the National and Regional Festivities committee within the Gozo Ministry, will include a buzzett (a short, one-act play), It-Taqbida tal-Libertà, performed by the Gozo Creative Theatre Club, the Xagħra Historic Reenactment Organisation and TeamNetta Dance Company.

The play was historically researched by Mgr Joseph Bezzina, Dr Stanley Fiorini, Anton F. Attard and Mariana Grech. Artistic direction is by George Mizzi, assisted by Josianne Xerri Caruana. Choreography is by Annette Portelli Said.

The actors taking part are Anthony Debono, Maria Mercieca, Sharon Zammit, Michael Attard, Raymond Bonello, Jean Agius and Giorgiana Galea. Entrance is free.

A model of the Citadel cast in bronze at the entrance of the Ċittadella Visitors’ Centre inaugurated in August 2022.