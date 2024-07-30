The Auditor-General has been asked to investigate the process for the granting of a €600 million contract for the waste-to-energy (incinerator) plant in Magħtab.

A French consortium working in partnership with local firm Bonnici Bros was selected for the Wasteserv contract in October last year, but a court struck down the process in June after finding conflicts of interest by adjudicating boards.

The PN said it had formally asked the Auditor-General to investigate the process. It said residents of the area were concerned about the goings on in Magħtab and wanted to be sure that proper studies were made before decisions were taken, and that such decisions were not detrimental to them.

The request for an investigation was made by Darren Carabott, chairman of the House Public Accounts Committee, accompanied by committee members Graham Bencini and Claudette Buttigieg. The shadow minister for the environment, Rebekah Borg and shadow minister for climate change and public cleanliness, Eve Borg Bonello, also signed the request.