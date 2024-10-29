The Nationalist Party said Tuesday it was seriously concerned about the exclusion of Żonqor Point from the recently published Inwadar National Park Management Plan. This is the same area the government gave to the American University of Malta (AUM) and then took back.

The party said it had always maintained that Żonqor Point should be fully integrated into Inwadar National Park to safeguard its unique and ecologically important coast.

"Given that local plans and regulations already include Żonqor Point within the park’s boundaries, its absence from the management plan raises important questions," the party said.

"This area is too important to be left out of any plan aimed at preserving Malta’s natural heritage. The Maltese public, who voiced their strong opposition to the AUM development, deserve nothing less than full transparency and follow-through from the government on this issue."

The statement was issued by Rebekah Borg, shadow minister for the environment and Stanley Zammit, shadow minister for planning and lands.