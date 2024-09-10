Nationalist Party leader and Opposition Leader Bernard Grech and his wife Anne Marie recently visited an exhibition of works by Għajnsielem’s late archpriest, Joseph Zerafa, on display at his family home in Għajnsielem on the occasion of the village’s feast of Our Lady of Loreto.

On show were models of current and former parish churches, Lourdes chapel and a replica of the traditional wash house (għajn tal-ħasselin) in Pjazza tad-Dehra – all hand-made by Mgr Zerafa, who died 13 years ago at the age of 72.

Grech was accompanied by Gozo shadow minister Alex Borg and Għajnsielem mayor Kevin Cauchi.