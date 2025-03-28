The PN said on Thursday the auditor general has accepted a request made by Opposition members in parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to investigate the public call process for the waste incinerator project in Magħtab.

The National Audit Office informed the PAC chair that the request, signed by Darren Carabott, Claudette Buttigieg, Graham Bencini, Rebekah Borg and Cleanliness Eve Borg Bonello last July, has been accepted.

The PN said in a statement that the request followed concern about whether the contract was awarded in accordance with good governance principles, amid allegations of irregularities in this multi-million-euro public project.

RELATED STORIES New appeal filed against €600m waste-to-energy plant contract

In October 2023, an international consortium that included a Maltese company won the tender with a €600 million offer.

However, one of the losing bidders filed an appeal, which was upheld by the Court, leading Wasteserv to revise its decision.

"The NAO has drafted terms of reference for the audit in line with the Opposition's request. These terms indicate that the investigation will analyse whether a proper evaluation was carried out, in accordance with principles of good governance, to assess a range of social, environmental, and governance-related factors," the PN noted.

"Among others, the investigation will examine the project's benefits, its environmental impact, and whether the interests of nearby residents were safeguarded.

"It will also evaluate the expected level of diligence and good governance by the Department of Contracts, government entities, ministries, Cabinet and any other relevant persons, particularly regarding accountability, transparency, and confidentiality in the tendering and monitoring process."

The party said it was significant that news of the investigation comes just days after Prime Minister Robert Abela’s "latest attempt to seize absolute control over more institutions and similar processes".

The Opposition recently brought over a motion in Parliament to repeal legal amendments that grant excessive powers to the primeminister over public procurement processes.

These changes, the PN believes, aim to give the prime minister greater control over appeals on contract awards, often benefiting individuals close to the Labour Party.