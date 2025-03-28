The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta reports that a health worker on Thursday described the shock of being in an ambulance that hit and killed a man and injured a woman in May last year.

The newspaper also reports that US President Donald Trump has announced steep tariffs on auto imports, in a move set to fuel tensions with trading partners ahead of further promised levies next week.

The Malta Independent similarly reports on the ambulance case.

Separately, the Independent and In-Nazzjon report that the auditor general has accepted a request made by Opposition members in parliament’s Public Accounts Committee to investigate the public call process for the waste incinerator project in Magħtab.

In-Nazzjon also carries an article on how the Transport Minister would not be giving up his driving license.

L-orizzont leads with news about the expansion of Sigma Group, while in another front page article, the newspaper reports that Magistrate Gabriella Vella had ordered a search of the house of ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat.