The PN has tabled a parliamentary motion on Tuesday to amend new regulations in the way the Environmental and Resource Authority (ERA) issues environemental permits.

Last month, the government announced a reform to the way the ERA issues environmental permits, with the initiative to increase transparency and public participation. The reform builds upon the provisions of the Environmental Protection Act.

ERA is responsible for issuing environmental permits that regulate commerical acitivites that cause or have the potential to cause air and sea pollution.

The reform is presented in a three-tiered system to categorise environmental permits based on the type and scale of the operation. Level 1 (low risk), Level 2 (medium risk) or Level 3 (high risk) will determine the time required for processing, applicable fees and the specific procedure that should be followed.

In a statement signed by shadow minister for the environment Rebekah Borg, the PN said the regulations fall short in several crucial areas and believed the process is not clear, takes too long and also leaves residents in limbo.

“At the same time, applicants for permits are facing new costs that, in effect, amount to hidden taxes. These contradict the government’s promise of a tax-free Budget and risk creating barriers to compliance for those who seek to operate legitimately and transparently,” the statement reads.

The PN said the industry needs a clear and predictable regulation otcam adapt to new requirements without facing unnecessry or unexpected burdens.

The PN’s proposals include:

·Shorter clearance timeframes to make regulatory control more efficient and strengthen environmental and residential protection;

Regulatory clarity to eliminate unjustified burdens on industry;

A right to appeal clearance decisions, both for applicants and third parties;

Adequate time for public participation so the public can engage meaningfully and with full information;

Pre-established and clearly published clearance conditions, subject to public consultation;

More effective consultation with relevant entities;

Removal of costs that effectively act as hidden taxes.

The PN noted how ERA already suffers from a lack of resources and inefficient use of the resources they have. With the new regulations the government is proposing, it will cause further pressure on the Authority.

"Therefore, the Motion tabled in Parliament also calls for increased resources and an aggressive restructuring so ERA can carry out its role seriously and efficiently."