Poland’s deputy foreign minister has blasted the OSCE for inviting Russia’s Sergey Lavrov to a summit of ministers in Malta this week.

Władysław Teofil Bartoszewski said it was a mistake to invite the Russian Foreign Minister to a meeting of OSCE foreign ministers in Malta on December 5–6.

Lavrov’s trip to Malta would be his first to an EU country since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A number of other OSCE countries are also uncomfortable with the Russian minister’s presence in Malta because of Russia’s aggression of Ukraine, but the majority of the 57 states have not raised any objections, according to diplomatic sources.

Bartoszewski said various scenarios are being considered regarding the response of Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski to Lavrov’s presence.

Asked on Monday by Polish private broadcaster Radio Zet whether Sikorski planned to attend the Malta meeting or boycott the event, Bartoszewski said he believed a boycott was unlikely.

He said that “various scenarios” were being considered, such as downgrading the level of the Polish delegation or Sikorski walking out of the meeting.

Bartoszewski added: “The possible presence of Lavrov at the OSCE summit in Malta would be inappropriate, just like [German] Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s telephone calls to [Vladimir] Putin.”

Sources confirmed that Malta has limited the national delegations to six people. While Lavrov is invited to the lunch on the first day, he will not be allowed to attend the dinner, which has 'Russian aggression against Ukraine' as a topic.

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Lavrov was subjected to sanctions by the US, the EU, the UK, Canada, Australia and Japan. However, as foreign minister, Lavrov retains the ability to enter the EU.

His presence is even more significant since Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha is also expected for the Malta meeting, together with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Russia’s war against Ukraine will be high on the meeting’s agenda.

A number of bilateral meetings are expected to be held on the borderlines of the summit, which is taking place with multiple conflicts in the region. It is unclear if Russian and Ukrainian diplomats will, at any point, sit at the same table.

Security is expected to be tight at the conference - the largest international government meeting ever held on Malta's soil. More than 2,000 public servants and service providers are coming together to organise the ministerial council, which will be held at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre in Ta’ Qali.

Malta was roped in at the 11th hour to chair the OSCE in January after Russia vetoed Estonia.

The OSCE is the world’s largest regional security organisation. It brings together 57 states from across Europe, Asia and North America to discuss and take action on conflict prevention and arms control and to foster economic development in the region, ensure sustainable use of natural resources, promote human rights, fundamental freedoms, freedom of the press and free and fair elections.