A 23-year-old man was arrested on Thursday morning following a police investigation into online dissemination of extremist material.

The police said the Syrian national was arrested in Marsa after trying to flee when he realised officers had surrounded his residence.

The man climbed to the roof and jumped down two storeys to run away from the officers. However, he was arrested on the spot.

The investigation also led the police to nine other Syrian nationals living in Malta irregularly.

They are being detained and will be returned either to their country of origin or some other country where they have permission to reside.