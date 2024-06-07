Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for a string of thefts, after catching him in the act robbing another shop.

Police arrived on the scene this morning where they caught the 30-year-old Italian national in the act holding up a shop in St Julian's.

After an investigation, they discovered that the man allegedly masterminded another nine robberies that took place last month from several shops, offices and hotels in Gżira.

The man is thought to have stolen several objects, a considerable sum in cash and electronic devices. His actions are also understood that have caused various acts of damage.

The man, who had been living in Birżebbuġa, is expected to be charged in court in the coming days. A police investigation is still ongoing.