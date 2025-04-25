Police are investigating a case of suspected arson after the door of a shuttered police station in Tarxien was set on fire.

The fire was reported to emergency services at around midnight on the night between April 22 and 23, a police spokesperson told Times of Malta.

Civil Protection Department firefighters were called to the scene and quickly put out the flames. Nobody was injured in the incident.

An investigation into the case is ongoing.

The Tarxien police station was permanently closed down years ago and is no longer operational. 

