The government has announced a public consultation on a national policy aimed at protecting ethical hackers.

The prime minister on Sunday had said that the policy was sparked by a 'white hat' hacking case which had seen three University students and their lecturers charged after they exposed flaws in a FreeHour app.

The Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure Policy document is open for submissions until October 7.

The government explained that while most companies would be required to voluntarily have a coordinated vulnerability disclosure (CVDP), essential entities would be required to in terms of EU law.

The directorate responsible for the protection of critical infrastructure will maintain a register of Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure Policies.

The government will also adopt the EU's cybersecurity directive.