A group of Maltese activists are pushing MPs to urgently debate Malta’s position on violence in Palestine and the Middle East.

They want parliamentarians to formally demand an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian access in Gaza, the West Bank, Israel and Lebanon and to adopt a stronger position against Israel.

Military supplies heading to Israel should not be allowed through Maltese waters, the activists said, and any Malta-registered vessel carrying such supplies should be struck off.

The activists, who together form a group named Ġustizzja għall-Palestina (Justice for Palestine) have launched a petition to pressure parliament into discussing the ongoing conflict.

As of Saturday morning, the petition had just 470 signatures.

“As the conflict escalates, it should be a foremost concern not only for those directly involved, but for all countries in the Mediterranean region, including Malta. In such dark moments in history, every country must step up to its responsibilities, not only through rhetoric but also through concrete actions,” Ġustizzja għall-Palestina said.

It is the second time that the group has called for a parliamentary debate about the conflict, having made a similar call in August.

Fighting in the Middle East has raged ever since terrorists attacked Israel on October 7 last year. After months of bombarding Gaza, Israeli forces refocused their efforts on Lebanon in the past weeks, pounding its capital Beirut as they targeted Hezbollah's top leaders.

On Saturday, Israel said it had killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

Malta has called for an end to violence and in a speech at the UN General Assembly on Friday, Prime Minister Robert Abela called for "decisive steps" to resolve the conflict.

Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg has given a ministerial statement to parliament about the conflict and parliament's foreign affairs committee has condemned violence there.

But parliament's plenary - which is currently still in summer recess - has not held a debate centred on the conflict.

The petition calls on parliament to: