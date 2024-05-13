The Public Service is holding its second expo at the MFCC in Ta' Qali between May 15 and 19.

The Public Service Expo24 includes the participation of all ministries, various public departments, directorates and entities. The events planned for the five-day expo include exhibitions and competitions.

Those planning on visiting the public service expo between May 15 and 19 at Ta' Qali can register their attendance here.

They can also register on the day upon arrival at the expo.

Entrance is free and will be from the MFCC north entrance.

The following are the opening hours:

May 15 and May 16 from 12.30pm to 7pm

May 17 from 12.30pm to 5pm

May 18 and 19 from 10am to 4pm.