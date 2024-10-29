Today, October 29, marks the 101st anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye. We are proud and excited to celebrate this landmark anniversary together with the friendly Maltese people.

Today offers an opportunity to reflect on the nation’s remarkable journey towards a modern, independent republic that has been playing a significant role on the global stage.

Founded by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk in 1923, Türkiye has undergone profound transformations, and today under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, it has become a key player in international affairs while maintaining its rich history and cultural heritage.

Throughout the 20th century, Türkiye navigated complex geopolitical dynamics, including its strategic

location between Europe and Asia. Türkiye remained as a pillar of stability with its active diplomacy given the challenges arising from its immediate geography and beyond.

Türkiye is actively pursuing peace and stability in the regional and global level through its mediation efforts in the ongoing conflicts.

As a key NATO ally, Türkiye has been contributing to the European defence architecture since the Cold War and its role as a bridge between East and West, North and South remains central to its foreign policy today.

As one of the biggest economies in the world Türkiye has become a key player in international trade, with diverse industries ranging from automotive, healthcare and textiles to defence and technology. Türkiye offers an immense potential, with a young, dynamic population and a growing technological sector.

Türkiye is well-positioned to capitalise on advancements in technology, manufacturing and innovation and its strategic location also offers a unique opportunity for economic partnerships, new investments and trade development.

I am very pleased to see a wide and diversified presence of successful Turkish investments and companies in Malta. Turkish involvement varies from ports, financial institutions, construction companies, medical professionals, industrial establishments, aviation and maritime sectors to numerous restaurants and other small and medium sized enterprises.

Türkiye has become a leading investor in Malta and an important economic and trade partner - Erdeniz Şen

As a result, today Türkiye has become a leading investor in Malta and an important economic and trade partner.

Türkiye’s proud trademark in the sky, Turkish Airlines, has the widest destination network among the leading international airlines in the world and contributes to the connectivity of Malta via wonderful İstanbul Airport where continents meet.

As strategically located in the Mediterranean Türkiye and Malta share a common history and enjoy

excellent level of bilateral relations. Over the years, the two countries have fostered strong ties in every front. Currently, the Turks in Malta has become one of the predominant foreign communities and you can see the Turkish companies and products everywhere.

The Turkish Military Cemetery in Marsa built by famous Maltese architect Emanuel Luigi Galizia, works of famous Maltese painter Amedeo Preziosi, the Maltese diaspora in İzmir and the Maltese Pavillion in İstanbul are some examples of our common historical and cultural heritage.

I feel myself lucky to be celebrating 101st anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Türkiye in such a friendly country as Malta. The relations between our countries stands as a testament to Türkiye’s commitment to building strong international partnerships based on mutual respect and shared interests.

We have no doubt that our relations will reach new peaks in the foreseeable future.

Availing this opportunity, I would like to convey on behalf of the Turkish people, as well as on my own behalf, our best wishes for the health and happiness of the friendly people of Malta.

Erdeniz Şen is the Turkish Ambassador to Malta.