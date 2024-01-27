PwC Malta has recently appointed Michael Formosa, Chris Mifsud Bonnici and Andrew Schembri as partners within the assurance, tax and advisory service lines respectively. These admissions have taken effect as of January 1.

All of the appointed individuals bring with them years of professional experience and expertise gathered from participating in and leading both local and international projects.

“I am really proud to welcome three valued professionals to our growing team of partners. The more our firm grows, and business becomes more complex, the more important it becomes to empower hard-working individuals to continue taking the lead.

“I truly believe that Michael, Chris and Andrew will contribute greatly to the success of PwC Malta. They are fully equipped to support our clients with addressing global and local challenges while ensuring that they do so with integrity, objectivity, professional confidence, and due care to build trust within the firm and in society and solve important problems,” David Valenzia, territory senior partner at PwC Malta, said.

Furthermore, during the 2023 PwC Annual Conference held on December 22, the “outstanding career” of Joseph Camilleri was celebrated in view of his retirement from the firm.

Camilleri joined the firm in 1981 as a student trainee chartered accountant. His career was marked by “excellence and dedication”, and he joined the partnership in 1994. In 2019, he became the head of PwC Malta’s advisory practice that provides deals, consulting and digital services to an extensive portfolio of public and private sector clients.

“It has been a pleasure being on this journey at PwC Malta with an excellent professional like Joe. Throughout his career he has led, mentored and contributed greatly in building the strong local presence of PwC Malta. In the name of all partners and staff at PwC Malta, I wish him a wonderful, well-deserved retirement,” Valenzia concluded.

Michael Formosa is the latest partner within the assurance line of service at PwC Malta. He joined the firm in 2007, after obtaining a Bachelor of Honours Accountancy degree from the University of Malta.

Throughout the 16 years of audit experience at PwC Malta, he serviced a variety of high-profile clients, including a number of listed entities, within the banking, insurance, telecommunications, real-estate and local family industries. He has also led a number of advisory engagements for public institutions.

Formosa complemented his audit experience at the Banking & Capital Markets unit at PwC New York and participated in a number of international PwC network quality assurance assignments.

Chris Mifsud Bonnici joins the partnership as part of the Tax Service line, where he helps drive the firm’s governance, risk and compliance offering. He has a keen interest in regulatory trends and innovation, and is focusing on digital finance and ESG/sustainable finance-related initiatives. He is experienced in advising asset management and other regulated businesses on tax, structuring and regulatory matters.

He joined PwC Malta in 2013 after three years with PwC Legal LLP in London and is a dual Maltese and English qualified lawyer. He specialised in international commercial law at Kings’ College, London, and is an associate of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Andrew Schembri is a new partner within the Digital Services team at PwC Malta, with experience in digital consulting and a specialised focus in information security management. He joined the advisory line of service at PwC Malta in 2011 following the completion of a Bachelor of Accountancy (Hons) degree from the University of Malta.

Throughout his career, Schembri has demonstrated a deep understanding of the intersection between technology and risk management, especially as it relates to businesses operating in regulated industries such as banking, gaming, insurance and telecommunications.

Between 2018 and 2021, he also spent two-and-half years working with PwC US in the San Francisco Bay Area, where he had the opportunity to work with leading global technology, e-commerce and semiconductor companies.