Global leaders must reclaim the political centre as the only viable response to the rise of populism and extremism, Roberta Metsola said on Tuesday.

Speaking during her visit to New York for the United Nations General Assembly, the European Parliament President emphasised that moral superiority and ignorance are not the ways to counter these challenges.

Instead, she called for practical solutions to address the real issues faced by people worldwide.

"I believe that the only way to defeat populism, to push back against extremism from taking hold so quickly, is not by claiming moral superiority or ignoring it. It is with solutions. Real, practical solutions to the challenges that people face," she said.

"This is the balance that we must find while reclaiming the political centre."

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at the Concordia Summit in New York. Video: European Parliament

Metsola highlighted the need for compromise while insisting that values must remain uncompromised.

She rejected the notion of politics being a zero-sum game, saying that industries, environmental protection, safety and innovation, and growth and compassion can go hand in hand.

“We can harness all the benefits of digitalisation and Artificial Intelligence while ensuring our people are safe online and protecting freedom of speech. We can manage our borders without losing our compassion," she said.

"We can adopt policies that are ambitious enough to address climate change and lower energy prices while still ensuring that crucial de-carbonisation policies work for our industries, our families, and our farmers. We’ve done it before. We can do it again. Better. Faster.”

President Metsola also emphasised the importance of transatlantic cooperation, calling for renewed collaboration between the European Union and the United States in reinforcing global democracies.

Metsola delivered a keynote speech at the Concordia Summit in New York. Photo: European Parliament

"Distinct but together is the only way forward," she said.

Looking ahead, Metsola outlined the European Union’s top priorities, focusing on fostering economic growth, competitiveness, and innovation.

She stressed the need for both public and private investments to meet the challenges of tomorrow, particularly in clean tech, pharmaceuticals, transport, and microchip production.

"Our top priority will be reinvigorating our industries by fostering economic growth, competitiveness, entrepreneurship, and creating quality jobs that show people that democracy means tangible solutions," she said.

"It means we must be ready for public funding to match private ambition. It also means reducing red tape for companies that operate in Europe, and eliminating silos that have long held us back."

Metsola is expected to participate in the opening session of the United Nations General Assembly, followed by a keynote speech during the Clinton Global Initiative Spotlight Session.