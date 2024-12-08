In a compelling interview aired after Donald Trump’s victory, Harvard philosopher Michael Sandel explored the enduring appeal of Trump. He also examined the significant shortcomings of modern liberal democracies in responding to the concerns of everyday people.

While Sandel’s analysis was rooted in the context of the United States, his reflections strike a chord in Malta, a nation grappling with its own challenges of inequality, disconnection and political cynicism.

Sandel contends that we cannot merely interpret Trump’s win as a triumph of populism or the politics of personality. We should view this situation as a reflection of a more profound issue: the liberal elites’ failure to recognise and respect the dignity of working-class citizens.

He critiques a meritocratic ethos that celebrates winners while subtly shaming those who fall behind. The message is clear: If you’re struggling, it’s your fault; you didn’t try hard enough, study enough, or adapt to globalisation.

In Malta, one can distinctly feel a pervasive sense of alienation. While the island has experienced economic growth in the last 20 years, this progress has failed to result in a fair distribution of wealth or opportunities for everyone who lives here. The construction boom, the sale of passports and gaming are inflating GDP figures but they often leave ordinary citizens feeling sidelined, overburdened by the rising cost of living and alienated from the levers of power.

Sandel emphasises the dangers associated with societies that perceive success as purely self-made. In Malta, political patronage has historically offered a counter-narrative: people succeed not necessarily because of talent or effort but often because of connections or loyalty to a party or network. This has bred its own version of resentment toward both the elites who pull the strings and the ‘party faithful’ who benefit from the system.

At the core of Sandel’s argument is the imperative to reinstate dignity within the realm of politics. He underscores the importance of citizens experiencing a sense of value for their contributions, be it as educators, builders or carers.

This principle holds particular significance in Malta, where discussions surrounding social mobility, education and workers’ rights frequently overlook the voices of those directly impacted. The result is a deepening mistrust in institutions and an erosion of the shared sense of community that has long defined the Maltese way of life.

Malta’s political discourse often reflects the shortcomings highlighted by Sandel: polarisation, moral superiority and an absence of humility. People often label those who oppose development projects or champion environmental conservation as “obstacles to progress”. Such framing divides communities and obscures the real questions: How can Malta grow sustainably while protecting its heritage? How can we balance individual aspirations with collective well-being?

Malta’s political discourse often reflects polarisation, moral superiority and an absence of humility - Claudio Farrugia

Sandel’s appeal for a reimagined political landscape, prioritising solidarity instead of hyper-individualism, presents a crucial challenge for Malta at this moment. To bring dignity back to politics, we must change the way we engage in discussions. We must acknowledge that economic metrics alone cannot measure progress, and we must also take into account aspects such as quality of life, fairness and inclusivity.

This viewpoint resonates strongly with the latest findings from the Commission for Justice and Peace’s Beyond GDP II report. The report advocates for a shift away from traditional economic metrics toward indicators that better reflect the well-being of people and communities.

As the report highlights, empowering citizens to meaningfully participate in shaping their futures is central to creating a society that prioritises shared prosperity and human dignity. The report aptly concludes that third-country nationals are not just economic assets but are integral community members whose well-being, stability and inclusion are fundamental to Malta’s overall prosperity.

In practical terms, this could involve strengthening Malta’s openness beyond traditional business models. It could mean reforming education to emphasise civic responsibility and the dignity of all professions, not just high-status careers. And it must include environmental and social policies that prioritise the common good over short-term profit.

As Malta continues to navigate its identity in a rapidly changing world, Sandel’s reflections remind us that democracy cannot survive on economic growth alone. It thrives when citizens feel valued and heard, when society cherishes contributions from all walks of life, and when politics reaffirms the dignity of every individual.

True progress occurs when elected officials craft their policies by genuinely considering the voices of the people, rather than catering to the narrow interests of those entrenched in partisan agendas and motivated solely by personal gain.

The pressing issue for Malta is whether we can respond to this challenge and reassess our priorities. The stakes are high, yet, the opportunity to cultivate a society where democracy transcends mere governance and embodies a collective dedication to respect and inclusion is equally profound.

Claudio Farrugia is a member of Catholic Voices Malta. He is writing in his personal capacity.