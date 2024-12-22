My journey to become a veterinary doctor started many years ago when I discovered a dedication to the health and welfare of animals. Selecting this profession was ambitious, considering the challenges and complexities of becoming a vet but, with determination and support, I managed to start this journey at the age of 18.

When evaluating which university to choose to undertake my studies, I explored various possibilities and countries. After acquiring in-depth knowledge of the type of courses and study packages offered by the University of Kosice in Slovakia, I decided this was the best option.

During the fifth year of my studies, I presented a degree thesis entitled ‘Mammary gland and lactation of sows’ as part of the course work. It focused on determining the role of the immune cells in the mother pig’s mammary gland to the immunity of piglets.

Piglet survival is an important factor in ensuring efficient productivity. Although knowledge on neonatal physiology, nutrition, health and management of piglets has improved immensely, peri-natal mortality is still an issue that greatly affects the swine industry. It has been reported that all around Europe, one out of five to six piglets born does not survive from the beginning of farrowing until around three to four weeks at the age of weaning.

I hope to be able to help the local farming industry minimise peri-natal mortality and, therefore, increase pork production

Economic losses are of great importance in the veterinary profession. Decreasing piglet mortality ensures that meat production is more successful in meeting public demand. In addition, piglet health is a priority and their growth reflects good management and nutrition.

By researching this topic, I hope to be able to help the local farming industry minimise peri-natal mortality and, therefore, increase pork production. The findings of my thesis could be used to advise farmers to continue a sow’s lactation for at least three weeks after the piglets’ birth to promote better piglet immunity and growth.

The author at a cow farm. Caring for a dog at a veterinary clinic.

My veterinary studies journey was not an easy trail. The most challenging factor was the related expenses, which include the tuition fees, accommodation and living expenses. In this regard, I thank the Malta Veterinary Studies Scholarship Scheme, financed by the government, for believing in me and awarding me a scholarship. The government support for such courses abroad is a valuable asset for which students should be grateful.

I am also forever grateful for the sacrifices and support of a great number of people, namely my parents and close family and friends, without whose support and sacrifice my journey would not have been possible.

My advice to all potential students considering to go abroad to enhance their studies is to take the challenge after doing all the necessary groundwork and research so that they will not fail.

Although veterinary medicine is a challenging study course, the profession is always in demand. Although we live in a country where livestock breeding is limited, animal welfare is an important factor in the food chain industry that is a critical element for the livelihood of mankind.