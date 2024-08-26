Photographs of a smiling Daphne Caruana Galizia have been shared on social media to mark what would have been the murdered journalist's 60th birthday.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and the foundation named in honour of the investigative journalist were among those to pay tribute.

Sharing a photograph of Caruana Galizia celebrating a previous birthday, Metsola remembered her as "more than the warrior we often remember her as" but also a mother, daughter, sister and wife.

"She was sharp, witty and incredibly brave," Metsola wrote on social media.

"She laughed, she loved, and she lived a life cut too short by those who could not accept that 'one woman with a laptop' stood in front of their malign ways.

"As we continue this fight for some semblance of justice, we remember Daphne - smiling."

The journalist was murdered in a car bomb outside her home in Bidnija on October 16, 2017. The three men who planted the bomb are in prison while the alleged bomb makers and the man accused of masterminding her assassination, Yorgen Fenech await trial.

A public inquiry into her murder found the state responsible for creating a "culture of impunity" that led to her killing.

The journalist had been investigating corruption linked to Fenech at the time of her murder. He denies any responsibility.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation, which was set up to support investigative journalism in the aftermath of the murder, also shared a photograph on Monday of the journalist smiling.

"Her assassination on 16 October 2017 is why The Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation exists," it said on social media.

"Ensuring justice and change is why we do what we do."

Activist group Occupy Justice said the day was a moment to “remember and honour the life of a courageous journalist whose voice was silenced.”

It invited the public to visit the protest site dedicated to the journalist in front of the law courts in Valletta and to place candles and flowers.

Civil society NGO Repubblika, which was also set up after the murder, said it continued to demand justice for the journalist and her stories.

And campaigner Alessandra Dee Crespo, said Caruana Galizia is celebrated "every time we stand up to be counted, when we don't go with the flow, when we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with her family in the fight for justice. Every time we show up for our country like she did."