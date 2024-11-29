One of the most common responsible gambling initiatives that you will find at any online casino is self-exclusion. Photo: Shutterstock

The world of gambling is probably as big as it has ever been with the advent of the internet and the growth of the iGaming industry. However, with growth has come roadblocks as nations and operators look for the best ways to ensure safety and public health as they enter uncharted territory. The increased penetration of online gambling has meant that regulators and brands have had to develop robust responsible gambling initiatives for player protection. When it comes to the best online casinos in Malta, there have been a number of initiatives developed that have helped ease industry concerns and ensured player safety.

Self-exclusion at online casinos in Malta

One of the most common responsible gambling initiatives that you will find at any online casino, whether that’s here in Malta or further afield, is self-exclusion. This, as is somewhat evident in the name, is the ability for players who find themselves struggling with their gambling to block themselves from accessing online casino games. Research has shown that individuals with problematic gambling behaviours are less likely to report poor experiences with gambling products, including a reduction in the number of sessions, as well as a drastic reduction in the expenditure of time and money.

Best casino site in Malta self-exclusion leader

The success of the self-exclusion method is most evident in the brands that make the most effort to include it in their player protection strategy, When looking at a list of Maltese betting sites at bestbettingsites.com, the best casino site in Malta, Betway, ensures a strict adherence to self-exclusion from their products. If players choose to block their access to Betway’s site and its games, they can request anything from a six-month period to a five-year period. Further, instead of automatically reinstating accounts, the customer must directly contact the operator to request re-access, providing an extra hurdle to deter problematic gaming.

Responsible gaming pressure groups for Malta betting sites

While brands and operators are now owning the responsibility for player protection, pressure groups and public health boards are still a big part of fostering a positive landscape in the iGaming industry. Across Europe, there have been multiple advisory bodies and player-first lobby groups pushing for greater protections and helping advise brands on how to improve their approaches. This includes raising awareness, putting pressure on operators who are falling behind in their responsibilities, and helping inform legislative changes.

Responsible Gambling Foundation focusing on online casino in Malta

Specifically looking at Malta, the Responsible Gambling Foundation is a non-profit organisation looking to put pressure on legislators and brands in order to foster healthier conversations and behaviours around gaming in the country. According to the group’s official website at rgf.org.mt, they have been operating since 2014 when they were established by Edward Zammit Lewis and Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca. They propose 10 aims that they wish to achieve, and these include promoting a fairer and safer market through cooperation with Malta online casinos and betting sites to provide greater resources for those struggling with problem gambling.

Deposit and withdrawal limits for best casino sites in Malta

One method that online casino and sports betting sites have used in order to protect their players is by enforcing deposit and withdrawal limits. The Malta Gaming Authority has made it a legal requirement for any sites operating within the country’s borders to offer the enforcement of limits on how much players can deposit and withdraw in order to avoid their gambling from escaping them and becoming a problem. This means that players can choose to restrict the amount that they can play with and set their own limits, which allows them to take ownership of their gaming.

SiGMA, Europe’s leading iGaming summit, prioritises limits and protections

In the world of iGaming, there is one summit that dominates the industry, especially when it comes to Europe. SiGMA, which has regularly been held here in Malta but will soon leave the islands, as reported here, is the go-to event for industry leaders. It’s notable that the organisation has stated its commitments to the public and, in doing so, specified that players should make use of the diverse range of self-exclusionary or limiting measures in order to ensure a healthy relationship with gambling. It is evidence yet again that there is something of a consensus when it comes to what works.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.gamcare.org.uk/