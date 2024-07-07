Fourteen paintings and frames at the Ta’ Ġieżu church in Rabat are about to undergo restoration, the guardian of the church, Fr Clive Camilleri, OFM, announced recently. This significant project will be partly sponsored by the Good Causes Fund and will be carried out by the restoration company Atelier del Restauro Ltd, led by Valentina Lupo.

The Via Sagra (Via Crucis) stems from the introduction of the devotion of the Via Dolorosa in Jerusalem in 1229, a processional route symbolising the actual path Jesus walked to Mount Calvary. Traditionally, the Via Sagra consists of the different episodes of the Passion of Christ and comprises between seven and 22 images. In 1726, Pope Benedict XIII granted all Franciscans the indulgences of the Stations of the Cross and set the number of Stations of the Cross to 14.

It was the Franciscan order that introduced the devotion to the Via Sagra in Malta, with the first Via Sagra appearing in the Franciscan church of St Mary of Jesus (Ta’ Ġieżu) in Rabat in 1727. This was followed by another in the Franciscan church of Ta’ Ġieżu, Valletta, in 1731.

This restoration project is of great significance for several reasons, Fr Camilleri said. Firstly, the 14 paintings and frames are not only important religious artefacts but also valuable works of art that reflect the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Malta. Preserving these pieces ensures that future generations can appreciate their historical and artistic value.

Secondly, the Via Sagra holds deep spiritual meaning for the Franciscan community and the wider Catholic faithful, as it is the first Via Sagra in Malta. The Stations of the Cross are a central element of Lenten and Good Friday observances, and maintaining these devotional images in good condition is essential for the continuation of these religious traditions.

Fr Camilleri added that the conservation and restoration project itself is an opportunity to engage with the broader community, highlighting the importance of preserving religious cultural heritage.