A man wanted for having allegedly defrauded people out of €20,000 was found by police at a drug rehab centre, where he has been living since November.

Matthew Cachia is living at the Caritas San Blas centre 24 hours a day and will remain there until May, a centre official testified on Friday.

Cachia, who is a restorer by profession, stands accused of having defrauded various people in connection with work to restore buildings and install apertures between 2022 and 2023. Prosecutors say the fraud amounts to roughly €20,000 in total. He is pleading not guilty to the charges.

A court heard that police could not locate Cachia because he had changed residence several times.

He was only found after enrolling at the Caritas rehab facility and cooperated with the police when questioned, the prosecution told the court.

Lawyer Ilona Schembri, appearing for the accused, asked the court to grant Cachia bail, to allow him to continue his drug rehabilitation programme.

A representative from the San Blas facility confirmed that Cachia would be staying at the facility until May and was then scheduled to move to the Charles Miceli residence in Mosta.

The San Blas representative explained that a few weeks before the transfer, Cachia would be allowed out for a few hours a day with other residents, then given a weekend off to spend with his family before being transferred to the Charles Miceli residence.

Magistrate Nadia Vella agreed to grant the accused bail against a personal guarantee of €3,000.

She urged him to keep focused.

“If you’re found guilty of the fraud charges, you will have to answer for your actions. But it seems like you’re on the right path,” the magistrate told him.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Gabriel Kitcher.