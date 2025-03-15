Between March 4 and 7, I had the privilege of visiting Bulgaria for an enriching academic and professional exchange. The visit, which included a presentation at the University of Sofia, a visit to a kindergarten in Sofia and discussions at the Early Childhood Development Complex in Plovdiv, reinforced a shared commitment to ensuring high-quality early childhood education and care (ECEC).

A key highlight of the visit was the opportunity to present the recently published co-authored book, An Emergent Curriculum for the Early Years in Malta: Stories of Professional and Pedagogical Transformation (Charmaine Bonello, Anna Baldacchino and Carmen Dalli). The discussions that followed shed light on critical issues in early childhood education that require urgent attention – not just in Bulgaria and Malta but globally.

Despite the increasing recognition of the importance of the early years, educators working with children aged 0-5 often lack the recognition, support and professional development opportunities they deserve.

Early childhood educators shape children’s cognitive, social and emotional development, yet, they frequently face lower salaries, limited career progression and a lack of formal training pathways. If we truly value early childhood education and care, we must also value and professionalise those who dedicate their lives to it.

A recurring discussion point was the widespread use of workbooks in early childhood settings. Workbooks do not align with evidence-based, child-centred and play-based approaches, which research confirms are most beneficial for young children’s development, thinking and learning. Young children learn best through meaningful, hands-on experiences, yet, many educational systems continue to impose structured, adult-led activities that fail to respect children’s natural learning processes.

Following my presentation, one of the University of Sofia students shared their reflections, stating: “It is very interesting, not many places know of this practice and it is important for young people.”

This statement highlights the significance of knowledge-sharing and the impact of transformative early childhood curricular approaches in diverse educational contexts. It also emphasises the need for greater global awareness of rights-based, child-centred and socially-just pedagogies that honour children’s rights and agency in learning.

In many countries, early childhood education is still perceived as merely a baby­sitting phase rather than a critical phase of education and care. This lack of investment and shared understanding results in frag­mented policies, inadequate funding and insufficient interdisciplinary support services.

ECEC must be recognised as a fundamental pillar of education, requiring policies that reflect its significance in lifelong learning.

Despite extensive research supporting rights-based, play-based and child-centred curricula, there remains a lack of shared understanding and implementation of these approaches.

Many early years settings still follow rigid, adult-led structures, limiting children’s ability to explore, create and develop autonomy. If we are to truly adopt a child-centred approach, we must challenge traditional education models and rethink how we engage young learners.

A fascinating cultural tradition discussed during the visit was Bulgaria’s version of Malta’s Quċċija. In both traditions, adults place objects on the floor and encourage the child to choose one, with the belief that the object predicts their future career or role in life. While seemingly an act of choice, it raises important questions: Even at this tender age, are we truly giving children freedom or are we subtly controlling their choices?

Scientific research consistently shows that 85% of brain development occurs in the first three years of life - Charmaine Bonello

This tradition highlights a broader issue in early childhood education: the control adults impose on children’s play and decision-making.

Too often, adults structure and direct play, deciding how and when it should happen. We need to move away from shaping children’s ‘becoming’ and instead focus on allowing them to ‘be’.

Scientific research consistently shows that 85% of brain development occurs in the first three years of life. Yet, many education systems overlook the crucial 0-3 period. This is when language, social and emotional foundations are formed, making high-quality early interventions essential.

Another pressing need discussed was free expert consultation services for young parents. Parenting in the early years is both rewarding and challenging, yet, families often lack access to reliable, research-based guidance.

Providing accessible, interdisciplinary support services can empower parents, enhance child development and foster stronger parent-child relationships.

High-quality early childhood education does not operate in isolation. Interdisciplinary collaboration – bringing together educators, psychologists, social workers and health professionals – is essential to ensure comprehensive support for children and families.

Discussions also highlighted the importance of having a single, integrated space where all children – including those with additional needs – can receive holistic, interdisciplinary services.

This model would reduce gaps, improve accessibility and create a seamless experience for families.

This visit to Bulgaria reinforced the critical importance of collaboration in early childhood education and care. While challenges exist, dialogue, research and shared learning can drive meaningful change.

If we are to truly prioritise early childhood education, we must: recognise and professionalise the early years workforce; move beyond workbooks to play-based, experiential learning; acknowledge ECEC as a fundamental right, not just a service; ensure evidence-based curriculum approaches are widely understood and applied; strengthen interdisciplinary collaboration for comprehensive child support; shift from adult-led to child-led learning experiences; focus more on the first three years of life; provide free expert consultation services for young parents; and create integrated early childhood support systems for all children.

The future of education begins in the early years. We must act now to ensure that every child, regardless of background, has access to the high-quality early childhood education and care they deserve.

Let’s stop focusing on making children fit into our expectations and instead create peaceful environments that truly respect their rights, autonomy and potential.

Charmaine Bonello

Charmaine Bonello is a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Education, University of Malta, and vice president of the Early Childhood Development Association of Malta.