European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has been awarded the 2024 Forum Europa Prize by the organisation New Economy Forum.

Metsola was chosen for the award in recognition of “her political career, her contribution to the construction of Europe, and her permanent attitude of service and commitment to the strengthening of the European Union, its foundational values and its strategic autonomy.”

The ceremony was held in Teatro Real in Madrid and attended by some 800 people from major Spanish institutions, political parties, companies and civil society.

The New Economy Forum said it had awarded the honour to Metsola for her strong leadership.

“Metsola has built and championed majorities in the European Parliament which have been decisive to Europe’s economic and social development; promoting greater rights for its citizens, investment in growth, sustainability and employment; and equality,” they said.

“You represent the best of Europe.”

In her acceptance speech, Metsola said that this award is a reminder of her and the European Parliament’s responsibility to stand up for freedom democracy, equality, peace and solidarity.

Europe is in a pivotal moment in history, and the challenges that it is facing “demand leadership, clarity of action, and unity of purpose,” she said.

“Europe’s place in the world must be clear. When people look to us, they must find direction.”

The prize has previously been awarded to prominent international figures such as Angela Merkel, Jean-Claude Juncker, and Jose Manuel Barroso.